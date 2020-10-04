Kandal: A big monkey is on the loose and has been biting many people, causing visitors to fear climbing Phnom Preah Reach Trep. People have called on the relevant authorities to catch this monkey.

The monkey started causing problems more than 10 days ago and has been attacking people almost every day, and according to the report from the locals and tourists on October 4, 2020, the big monkey is fierce- biting a conservation officer and at least 10 people.

A few days ago villagers reported to Major General Chhoeun Socheat, Kandal Provincial Police Commissioner and Ponhea Leu District Police Inspector Duong Teng, to intervene and ‘arrest’ the monkey. Later, the commissioner and the inspector contacted the conservation officer in Phnom Tamao to catch the monkey, but the officer was bitten and the animal escaped.

A few days later, the monkey reappeared and continued to bite passers by. On October 3, 2020, Mr. Khleang Huot, the governor of Chroy Changvar district, who used to walk and exercise on Phnom Preah Reach Trop every weekend, also said that his relatives were also bitten by the monkey.

According to Khleang Huot’s inquiries to the people and conservationists on the mountain, it is now claimed that due to this ferocious monkey, people who come up to worship at the shrine and go on weekends are scared with this monkey.

In this regard, the people on Phnom Preah Reach Trop, as well as tourists, would like to urge the relevant authorities and institutions to catch this monkey back so that they do not have to continue to be afraid. KPSBN