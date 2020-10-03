Phnom Penh: Preliminary reports say that a family dispute ended in tragedy when a husband shot and killed his wife and then shot himself near Wat Dambok Khpos.

It was reported that at around 7 pm on October 3, 2020, there was a case of violence and two deaths in a house near Wat Dambok Khpokin Sangkat Boeung Tumpun 2, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

According to Colonel Meng Vimean Dara, Meanchey District Police Inspector, the incident resulted in the death of a married couple. In this case, the police initial conclusion was that the husband shot his wife and then shot himself.

Witnesses reported arguing in the family, and the door was locked inside. Updates to follow.