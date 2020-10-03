Battambang: Phnom Proek District Police arrested a man for stealing solar panels and street lamps on October 2, 2020 at 9:00 AM in front of Silo Sok Kanya, Phnom Touch Village, Pich Chenda Commune, Phnom Proek District.

District Police Inspectorate arrested one suspect, Hay Bol, male, 24 years old, residing in the village.

He is accuses of being involved in the case of theft (solar panels and light bulbs) on September 17, 2020 at 4:00 AM. Sin Lon, 45 years old, representing Phnom Proek district administration, and authorities confiscated exhibits, including solar panels and two light bulbs.

Police have enough evidence and have built a case to send the suspect to the Battambang Provincial Court for legal proceedings. MCPN