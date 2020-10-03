FEATURED Health Latest 

Chinese Man In Sihanoukville Building Suicide Attempt

Sihanoukville: At 3:00 a.m. on October 3, 2020, a Chinese man attempted to jump off a building with a noose around his neck, causing a panic along LV Street in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The police and rescue team were reported to be trying to talk the man down. Updates to follow. POST NEWS

UPDATE: Rescue workers managed to drag him back in through a window and back to the ground. It would appear that this was a dispute over salary, as the sign (as can be read) says “Salary” and “Bosses” in Chinese.

Unpaid salaries have been a problem for Chinese construction workers in the recent past.

