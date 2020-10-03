Kampot: On the morning of October 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM, there was a traffic accident between a dump truck and a black Lexus 570 driving in the opposite direction at the northern point of the entrance to Wat Teuk Vil in Boeung Tarong village, Prey Khmum commune, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province, on National Road 3, between km 144-145.

A Hyundai truck collided with the the Lexus 570 traveling from Phnom Penh to Kampot driven by a 41-year-old male who suffered serious injuries. The car then fell into a drainage canal at the side of the road.



Five passengers were inside; two seriously injured and three lightly injured, and were taken to Kampot Provincial Referral Hospital. The truck driver ran away from the scene.

Both vehicles are being kept at the Teuk Chhou District Police Inspectorate. POST NEWS

*In another incident on Road 3, a 19-year-old male motorcyclist named Pheak, living in Chheu Teal village, Chhouk commune, Chhouk district, driving a 2011 Honda Dream C125, died at the scene after he was hit by a container truck. His passenger named Pen Chan, male, 24 years old, living in the same village was slightly injured, was sent to the hospital. The truck overturned at the scene at KM 98 in Pus Pong village, Naray commune, Chhuk district.

The truck driver also escaped, leaving behind a truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3A2887, and trailer number Phnom Penh 4A0096.