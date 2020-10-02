FEATURED Latest 

Worker Survives New World School 3rd Floor Suicide Attempt

Phnom Penh: On the morning of October 2, 2020, a shocking incident occurred when a man attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the third storey of the World International School building on Street 230, Sangkat Teuk Laak 3 Toul Kork district.

The 711 Search and Rescue Operation Brigade, 70th Brigade, came to the rescue, and the man, a construction worker (reportedly on drugs) survived and was taken for treatment. The reason is not yet known. Only the above man escaped death. NKD

UPDATE: Later images show him being manhandled down the stairs of the building by 711 members. He was later handcuffed and sent to Toul Kork. He was later reported to be a mentally ill drug user and was handed to social care staff.

