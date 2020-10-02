Takhmao: A woman with two young children was stabbed by her violent ex-husband in the middle of the street on October 2, 2020 in Prek Hoor Keut village, Prek Hoor commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province.

The victim, Kao Srey Keo, 26 years old, was born in Kraing Yov village, Saang district, Kandal province.

According to sources on the street, the woman was found lying dead in the middle of the road in a pool of blood, stabbed to death with three wounds in her front of her and two in the back.

After stabbing the victim to death, the assailant took the victim’s phone and called her brother to say that he had stabbed the victim to death, and then fled into a plot of land next to the scene and continued to run towards confessing in Kandal Stung district, but was captured.

According to the information we received, the victim was already divorced from her husband, but he had previously made threats to kill her.

Experts came down to perform an autopsy on the body of the victim and confirmed that the victim was stabbed to death.

After the examination, the body was handed over to the family and taken to their hometown for a traditional ceremony. The ex-husband is being interrogated a case to be sent to court for legal action. KBN