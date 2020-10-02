Kampong Cham: A rock was thrown at a cassava truck, killing the driver on September 29. On October 1, the police arrested 2 people in connection with the incident.

The victim, Pum Sophorn, male, 28 years old, Khmer, resides in Sala Visay Village, Sala Visay Commune, Prasat Ballang District, Kampong Thom Province.

After the incident, the provincial governor and the provincial police commissioner assigned the provincial criminal force to investigate the case, and finally the authorities caught the perpetrators. They admitted they had previously committed the crime of throwing stones at car windows on the road many times.

The two perpetrators are named Chhoeun Phearum, male, 15 years old, of Ta Ong Commune, Chamkar Leu District and Ry Thea, 20 years old from Bang 2 village, Bos Khnour commune, Chamkar Leu district, Kampong Cham province. At the same time, the police tested them for drugs, both having positive results, and were brought for questioning at the Chamkar Leu District Police Inspectorate.

In front of the police, the suspect, Chhoeun Phearum, confessed that he and Ry Thea had thrown the rock through the windshield of a truck on National Road No. 71 at 18:35 on September 29, 2020, on National Road No. 71. The stone hit the driver’s chest, seriously injuring the driver, the truck crashed into rubber trees and hit a light pole, causing the driver to die on the way to Chamkar Leu District Referral Hospital. He said this was the 6th time they had done such actions.

With the confession of the suspect and with the approval of Mr. San Sopheak, Deputy Prosecutor of the Kampong Cham Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, the two were detained at the Chamkar Leu District Police Inspectorate awaiting court. KBN