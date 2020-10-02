Sihanoukville: Pictures have been released from police who were involved in the raid on the Sikai Xianmin (Sin Khai Men) Chinese club/restaurant.

The raid took place at 00:45 on September 30, 2020 in the group 17 Village 4, Sangkat 4 and almost 400 people inside were arrested, almost all Chinese. 297 were taken for more questioning.

According to sources from the authorities, the business is owned by BAO FANGZE, a Chinese national.

2 pistols, an AK and over 100 rounds of various ammunition, along with $426,647 and 6,000,000 riel ($15,000) cash, jewelry, documents and a still undisclosed quantity of drugs were seized. The investigation is ongoing. KPSBN