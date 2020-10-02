Crime FEATURED Latest 

Pictures From Inside Raided Sihanoukville Club

cne92 Views 0 Comments , , , ,

Sihanoukville: Pictures have been released from police who were involved in the raid on the Sikai Xianmin (Sin Khai Men) Chinese club/restaurant.

The raid took place at 00:45 on September 30, 2020 in the group 17 Village 4, Sangkat 4 and almost 400 people inside were arrested, almost all Chinese. 297 were taken for more questioning.

According to sources from the authorities, the business is owned by BAO FANGZE, a Chinese national.

2 pistols, an AK and over 100 rounds of various ammunition, along with $426,647 and 6,000,000 riel ($15,000) cash, jewelry, documents and a still undisclosed quantity of drugs were seized. The investigation is ongoing. KPSBN

You May Also Like

Pursat River At ‘Emergency’ Levels

cne0

Online Gambling Ban Confirmed With Days Left

cne0

Six More Chinese Deported

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *