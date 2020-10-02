Phnom Penh: The Royal Government of Cambodia plans to build a railway connecting Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh City.

The Cambodia-Vietnam railway is planned to facilitate faster and more efficient transportation, which promotes economic growth.

HE Sun Chanthol stated that the railway connection between Cambodia and Vietnam will boost trade and economic development between the two countries. He said that rail transportation is very important to reduce road damage and to transport more goods. At the same time, it will be of benefit people and students who travel between the two countries. KPSBN