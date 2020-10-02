Business & Property FEATURED Latest Tourism Traffic 

Phnom Penh-Ho Chi Minh City Rail Route Planned

cne23 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: The Royal Government of Cambodia plans to build a railway connecting Phnom Penh to Ho Chi Minh City.

The Cambodia-Vietnam railway is planned to facilitate faster and more efficient transportation, which promotes economic growth.

HE Sun Chanthol stated that the railway connection between Cambodia and Vietnam will boost trade and economic development between the two countries. He said that rail transportation is very important to reduce road damage and to transport more goods. At the same time, it will be of benefit people and students who travel between the two countries. KPSBN

You May Also Like

UPDATE: DJ Shooting: Suspect Named

cne0

Chinese Men Take To Streets Over Non-Payment

cne0

Baby Found Dead In Phnom Penh Restroom

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *