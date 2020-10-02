Phnom Penh: A man on a motorcycle died immediately after being hit and crushed by a truck coming from behind. The truck then hit a tuk tuk, causing it to turn overturn, and then drove away. The incident took place at 10:30 pm on October 1, 2020 in front of Honda Company along Choam Chao Road, Trapeang Thleung 4 Village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey, Phnom Penh.

According to the ID card found at the scene, the victim was named Kang Sophot, male, 27 years old, born in Kdol village, Lumchang commune, Samrong district, Takeo province.

According to the owner of the tuk tuk, Yang Sopheap, a 35-year-old man living in Cana City, Sangkat Choam Chao II, said that before the incident, he was traveling along Choam Chao Road from west to east. The victim was riding a black motorcycle with license plate Takeo 1M-7343 and traveling behind him.

Suddenly a container truck (he could not remember the license plate) traveling from behind came at high speed, hit the motorcycle and crushed the head of the victim, killing him instantly.

After that, the truck did not slow down and hit his tuk tuk again, causing it to turn upside down, but fortunately he was not injured and the truck immediately fled the scene. Warning! Graphic images in link: KBN