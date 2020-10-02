Phnom Penh: A drunken man drove a Lexus RX350 at high speed, lost control of his vehicle, swerved and hit a central divider,

The incident happened at 12:30 pm on October 2, 2020 along the corner of Street 273 and Street R11, Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh. The white LexusRX350 with license plate Siem Reap 2E-7789 was driven by a drunk man.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw the car traveling along the road 273 direction from west to east at high speed. Due to the drunken driver apparently falling asleep, it collided with the divider causing damage to two wheels, but did not cause injuries.

Although the front wheel was broken, the car tried to drive off for about a hundred meters before stopping.

After the accident, the car was handed over by the local traffic police to the municipal traffic police to be temporarily stored at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Office, waiting for the car owner to come and settle later (*not clear if he ran away or not, but the last sentence suggests he did). POST NEWS