Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of October 2, 2020, issued a press release on a new case of COVID-19, which was found in a Cambodian woman who had just returned from the United States.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a 33-year-old Cambodian woman left the United States, and continued her flight to Taiwan and arrived in Cambodia on September 16, 2020.

On September 19, 2020, she left Phnom Penh for Kdol village, Kdol Daun Teav commune, Battambang city, after the first test result was negative. On the 13th day of isolation, on September 30, 2020, a second specimen analysis was positive for COVID-19 and the patient is now being treated at Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.

The ministry further stated that two friends came to transport the woman in her own car from Phnom Penh to Battambang province have sent test samples to the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge on the night of October 1, 2020. 7 people who have had direct contact (05 are family and 2 are friends of the patient) are also being isolated. There were also 40 passengers on the same flight.

The team will continue to search for those who have had contact on October 2 and the following days, but due to the weather conditions in Battambang province on the night of October 1, 2020, there was too much rain to work safely. The Ministry will continue to inform the public of the results of the search for those affected by the completion of this work.

Please be informed that as of 07:00 AM on October 2, 2020, a total of 278 cases have been detected in Cambodia, of which 275 have been treated nationwide. One patient is being treated at Chak Angre Hospital, one person at Siem Reap Provincial Hospital and one in Battambang Provincial Referral Hospital.