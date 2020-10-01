Phnom Penh: Two transsexual suspects were arrested for theft. According to sources, on the night of September 30, 2020, in Sangkat Tuol Svay Prey II, Khan Boeung Kang, the two suspects managed to open the car door and stole bags with money and two mobile phones; an iPhone11 Pro and an iPhone X Mac.

The source said that since the phone was connected to the GPS, the owner of the phone tracked it down as one of the suspects took it to pawn at a shop, and asked the authorities to intervene.

The arrest happened at 1:20 pm on October 1, 2020 in Sangkat Phsar Kandal II, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The suspect and the victim were not identified.

The two suspects were sent to the Boeung Keng Kang District Police Inspectorate for questioning. POST NEWS