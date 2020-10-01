Battambang Province: An RPG, loaded with a live round, was found by a villager on a rocky outcrop while clearing the forest on his plantation.

Authorities said that on September 30, 2020, at 12:50, a resident named Nhel Yor A 53-year-old man living in Svay Yor village, Mukrah commune, Rukkiri district, Battambang province, found a B40 (*Vietnamese RPG-2) rocket propelled grenade launcher.

The weapon had been loaded with a round before, for whatever reason, the shooter abandoned it (*probably some time in the 1990’s). The farmer handed it over to the authorities.

After the authorities received the weapon, an inspection concluded that it still had 50% quality and the weapon could still be used if cleaned.

It is being kept at the Mukhara Administrative Police Station, waiting to be handed over to be destroyed at a later time. KPT