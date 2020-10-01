Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being drunk was driving a Lexus RX-300 car erratically before hitting a light pole, two parked cars, a motorbike and the door of a house, causing damage and seriously injuring two men.

The incident occurred at around 2 am on October 1, 2020 in Chak Angre Krom along National Road No. 2 .

According to the residents, they saw a man driving an RX-300 along Route 2 heading south at high speed. It swerved to the right and hit two light poles, which fell to the ground and continued to hit two cars parked in front of a house. It then crashed into a man, a nephew of the owner of the house, seriously injuring him, and the car continued and hit a Honda motorcycle, seriously injuring the rider.

After an ambulance transported the victims to hospital, the driver escaped from the scene.

After the incident, local authorities took the car to keep at the Traffic Bureau, waiting for its owner to come forward. NKD