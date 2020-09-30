UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab £4.8 million (approximately US $ 6,161,760) to strengthen the national health systems and prevent COVID-19 in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

The pledge was made during a video meeting between the ASEAN Foreign Ministers and the British Foreign Secretary Dominique on September 30, 2020. Dominic Raab is currently in Hanoi, and has attended a COVID-19 vaccination workshop in the Vietnamese capital.