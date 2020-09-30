Kampong Cham Province: A young man, driving a truck died after being attacked by an assailant who threw a rock at his windshield and hit him in the chest.



This incident happened at 18:35 pm on September 29, 2020 on National Road No. 71 in Bang 1 village, Bos Khnour commune, Chamkar Leu district, Kampong Cham province.

Sources from Chamkar Leu District Police said that the victim, Pum Sophorn, male, 28 years old, Khmer, resident of Sala Visay Village, Sala Visay Commune, Prasat Ballang District, Kampong Thom Province, was stoned inside his truck by an unidentified suspect. The truck was driving from Kratie province.

The stone went through the windshield and struck the man’s chest, causing the victim to suffer serious injuries. The vehicle then left the road and hit a lamp post and trees.



Sources said that after receiving this information, the police immediately went to the scene and sent the victim to the Chamkar Leu District Referral Hospital, but he died on arrival at the hospital. The body was handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony on the orders of Mr. San Sopheak, Deputy Prosecutor of Kampong Cham Provincial Court.



In this case, the authorities are searching for the suspect and have compiled the case file according to the procedure. NKD