Siem Reap Province: A foreign man used wrong medicine, which caused a lethal reaction in a rented room. His body was not discovered for up to 3 days, until the landlord found out and reported to the authorities.

The body was found in the room at 6 pm on September 29, 2020 at a rented house in Mondul 3 village, Slor Kram commune, Siem Reap city.

The victim was named as THOMAS PÄR TOLFVENSTAM, a 46 year old Swedish national, who was reportedly a doctor.

According to a source from the police, before the incident, the police received information from the landlord that a foreigner died in his rented room. They arrived at the scene to examine and autopsy the body immediately and confirmed that the victim died about 3 days before due to a drug reaction (*unspecified).

The body was sent to the Stung Meanchey pagoda in Phnom Penh to wait for a decision from the family and embassy representatives. NT