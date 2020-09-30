Preah Sihanouk Province: A young man with a bloody heart stabbed his colleague without fear, causing his tragic death when he was sent to the hospital. The murder occurred at 23:10 on September 29, 2020 behind the White Sand Hotel in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

Heap Ratana, a 21-year-old security guard at Platinum International Casino, stabbed El Hamat, a 24-year-old Khmer-Muslim man in the left side of his chest, causing serious injuries. The victim died on arrival at the Provincial Referral Hospital.

Authorities say the murder was caused by a dispute between the suspect and the victim while they were on duty and cleaning the guard post. The suspect was detained by specialized forces along with a sharp knife.

The victim was handed over to his family to arrange for a traditional ceremony. KBN