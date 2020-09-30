Preah Sihanouk Province: 381 Chinese men and women were detained by the Sihanoukville Joint Police Force in the Sin Khai Men KTV restaurant, confiscating evidence related to some crimes.

This operation took place at 12:45 midnight on September 30, 2020 in Group 17, Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

Authorities say the Sin Khai Men restaurant is owned by a Chinese named BAO FANGZE. During the operation, the police searched and arrested people in stages, with 22 rooms on the first and second floors seeing 245 people arested (157 males and 88 females) and 2 Cambodians (1 male and 1 female). ). At the same time, the police confiscated two handguns. Separately, police went to the third floor room of the club and arrested 121 people (82 males, 39 females) and the fourth floor room arrested 15 people, (10 males, 5 females).

Authorities confirmed that during the operation, police detained 381 people and confiscated a large amount of drugs (not yet weighed). The suspects were sent to the Sihanoukville Provincial Police for questioning and processing. KBN

Sihanoukville: (Preliminary information) Early reports say that the Sihanoukville Provincial Unity Command beagn raiding a Chinese karaoke venue called Chen Xin Kaixian at 2:00 AM on September 30, 2020 around Ochheuteal beach in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

Regarding the search at the karaoke location above, the authorities have not yet confirmed the reasons why, or whether the raid is related to any specific crime.

The authorities are expected to provide a report as well as detailed more information later. SNTV