Siem Reap: A Pakistani man used a hammer to a woman’s knees and slapped her several times. He escaped, but was arrested by local police in Siem Reap and arrested for questioning.

The arrest took place at 13:20 on September 29, 2020 n Room 317 of Smart Angkor located in Stung Thmey Village, Sangkat Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap City.

Colonel Nop Sarak, Siem Reap City Police Inspector, said that the Sala Kamroeuk Sangkat Police Force of the Siem Reap City Police Inspectorate had opened a preliminary investigation as a result of the arrest. FAISAL alias RALO CHAN, a 30-year-old Pakistani man living in Stung Thmey Village, Svay Dangkum Sangkat, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province, is charged with intentional violence and illegal use of drugs.

He said that on September 7, 2020 at 12.00 in the room number G6 Phat Nata apartment in the village. Ta Vien, Sangkat Sala Kamroeuk, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province, the victim Thy Sophary, a 25-year-old female teacher was attacked by the suspect, who was her boyfriend.

After receiving the complaint, the local police of Siem Reap City requested the permission of the Siem Reap Provincial Prosecutor to open a preliminary investigation into this case. On September 29, 2020, the police found FAISAL alias Ralo Chan in Room 317 of Smart Angkor and he was detained for questioning.

He said that the suspect confessed that he had violently used a hammer to hit and slap the victim named and also confessed to using illegal drugs, last time on September 26, 2020 .

Currently, the local police force of Siem Reap is building a case to send the suspect to court for legal action. KPT



