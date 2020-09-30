Phnom Penh: A statue of Hindu Lord Ganesha was caught by fishermen on the west side of the Chroy Changvar bridge. This is according to the official Facebook page of the Department of Culture of Phnom Penh.

The working group of the Department of Culture and Fine Arts: Phnom Penh on the morning of September 27, 2020, led by Mr. So Rachana, Director of the Office of Heritage in cooperation with the Heritage Protection Police of the Ministry of Interior Phnom Penh Heritage, Khan Authority and Chroy Changvar District Administration Post Authority inspected the statue, which fishermen caught in their nets, close to the Chroy Changvar Bridge.

Mr. Pil Bona, Deputy Chief of Chroy Changvar District Police Station, received the statue from the fishermen and handed it over to the team of the Department of Culture and Fine Arts of Phnom Penh for safekeeping for further study. Initially, the team believe that this statue is a modern replica that is between 10 and 20 years old.

However, the leaders of the Department of Culture and Fine Arts: Phnom Penh expressed their deep gratitude to Mr. Pil Bona, Deputy Chief of Chroy Changvar District Post, for taking and storing the item. KPT