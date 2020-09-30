Kampong Chhnang: Four staff members of LOD Real Estate Company broke into a house and cut a chain to seize a motorcycle from a debtor without permission from Kampong Chhnang Provincial Court. The debtor failed to keep up with interest payments for 3 months

This incident happened on September 29, 2020 Kampong Basrov South Village, Chulsa Commune, Choul Kiri District, Kampong Chhnang Province.

After the residents saw the LOD staff acting like they were committing a violent robbery, they reported to the Prosecutor of Kampong Chhnang Provincial Court.

According to sources, the reason why the employees of the company dared to use violence to seize the debtors in the Kovid phase 19 is because the owner of LOD Real Estate Company has a high position in ministry.

His Excellency Ith Sothea, Prosecutor of Kampong Chhnang Provincial Court, after receiving the information, ordered the military police of Chulkiri District to arrest the employees of LOD with the following names 1. Name: Ven Rith, Male, 27 years old, living in Chea Rao Village, Rolea Bier Commune, Rolea Bier District. 2. Nes Sarin, Male, 21 years old, living in Pearang Village, Chong Moang Commune, Samaki Meanchey District, Kampong Chhnang Province. 3. Ean Vanna, Male, 27 years old, living in Nieam Toteung Village, Teuk Hot Commune, Rolea Bier District, Kampong Chhnang Province. Fourth, Heng Kongkea, 28 years old, living in Sre Pring Village, Sangkat Kampong Chhnang, Kampong Chhnang City. Kampong Chhnang province has the role of the branch manager of Kampong Chhnang province, and is accused of being the initiator.

They were sent to Kampong Chhnang Provincial Gendarmerie Headquarters for questioning, and the case will be forwarded to court on the morning of September 30, 2020 for legal proceedings. MCPN