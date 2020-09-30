Sihanoukville: According to police, on September 29, 2020 at 13:05 in Group 5, Village 3, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, specialist forces arrested two Chinese male suspects for stealing a motorcycle belonging to Yu Junwen, a 33-year-old Chinese male construction worker.

The first suspect, Zhu Jijiang, 40, was the perpetrator, and the other suspect, named He Pengfei, 33 years old was his accomplice who provided a location to store the stolen goods.

Captured evidence included 4 motorcycles (1 of the victim, 3 undocumented), 3 pliers for cutting metal, 2 mobile phones and tools used to break locks etc.



The suspects are currently being detained by specialized forces along with exhibits for processing. POST NEWS