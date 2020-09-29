Phnom Penh: On September 28, 2020, at 10:00 pm, a sex worker was arrested for stealing a Chinese man’s mobile phone at Wat Phnom in Wat Phnom, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The suspect is 38 years old.

Before the incident, a Chinese man, was looking for sex around Wat Phnom. When the victim found the woman, he rode a tricycle to sleep at a guesthouse along Street 310. Because the victim did not have a charger for charging his phone, he rode a tricycle back to Wat Phnom to buy a one. While shopping, the Chinese man gave his mobile phone to the suspect. When the sex worker saw a good opportunity, she gave the phone an accomplice and disappeared on a motorcycle.

After the incident, the victim complained to the authorities, who found and detained the female suspect along Sisowath Quay and brought her to Srah Chak police station for questioning and to build a case for further legal proceedings. POST NEWS