Sihanoukville: A weapon was fired by a military officer who shot at and threatened a woman in Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province.

The incident took place at a 7-Day funeral ceremony in Prey Nob 2 Village, Prey Nob Commune, Prey Nob District, Preah Sihanouk Province.

According to Colonel Hour Yay, Prey Nup District Police Inspector, on the night of September 28, 2020, there was a shooting incident caused by a male suspect named Phin Sayon alias No. The military officer from Phnom Penh, used a handgun (unknown brand) and fired 2 shots to threaten the victim, Chao Vanny, female, 25 years old, residing at the scene.

After the action, the suspect drove a white pick-up with state license plate (state – .. 24 end) and escaped. The exact cause of the shooting is still unknown, but the identity of the perpetrator has been determined and is being processed. KPSBN