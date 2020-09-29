Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a notice this morning that there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case imported from abroad. The patient is a 28-year-old Chinese man.

The Ministry of Health say he transferred from the Philippines to South Korea and arrived in Cambodia on the 27th and his test was positive. is currently receiving treatment at Chak Angre Hospital in Phnom Penh.

Passengers on the same flight included 55 Cambodians, 8 Koreans, 1 Myanmar, 2 Americans, 1 Iranian man, 11 Japanese nationals, 23 Chinese nationals and 1 British national, all of whom had negative test, and were admitted to a hotel in Phnom Penh and at Pochentong Secondary School for 14 days.

As of the morning of September 29, Cambodia has confirmed a total of 277 cases and treated a total of 275 cases.