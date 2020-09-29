Phnom Penh: A body was found sometime after 2 am on September 29, 2020 in Prey Tea village, Sangkat Choam Chao 3, Khan Por Sen Chey, Phnom Penh. The dead man was a CBN TV reporter who died on the street after being allegedly beaten in the back, causing him to fall head and die .

The victim was named Koy Piseth, 24 years old, a journalist at CBN TV, living in Tumnup 1 village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, and was born in Tuol Meas village, Ta Ong commune, Chamkar Leu district, Kampong Cham province.

Residents living near the scene also said that when they heard the sound of a motorcycle crashing, they did not immediately come out to check the incident. A little later, a witness saw a man lying dead on the motorcycle in the middle of the road. No one else was with the body.

A source from the Por Sen Chey District Military Police said that he contacted the owner of the house who had a security camera near the scene and saw that the victim was beaten by an unknown attacker from behind, causing him to fall and die instantly. The assailant then escaped immediately. AREY