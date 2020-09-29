Phnom Penh: A bar entertainment venue that actively engages in sexual services was visited by the specialized force of the Office of Anti-Human Trafficking & Juvenile Protection of Phnom Penh Policeat 9pm on September 28, 2020. At least 8 people were taken away from the Honey Honey bar on Street 51, Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, Khan Daun Penh.

According to sources from the authorities, after an investigation, the bar near Golden Sorya Mall, it was found that 3 underage girls were working on the premises.

Two Chinese people were taken away, but after it was established they were not involved in the business, were let go.

Police cordoned off to inspect the scene and confiscated items, including condoms. The women were sent away for questioning.

After the incident, the location was ordered to suspend business temporarily. KOHSANTEPHEAP