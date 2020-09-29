Phnom Penh: The Investigation and Enforcement Department, in cooperation with the Phnom Penh International Airport Gate Police Station, deported a Chinese national who is wanted in connection with a double murder case committed in China.

On September 29, 2020, 22-year-old HUANG CHENYANG, who fled to Cambodia after his parents were murdered in China in August. He was arrested on August 17 in Phnom Penh.

Huang Mouyang’s father was a lawyer and his mother a professor. It is said that Huang Mouyang killed his parents because of the dispute over studying abroad. Before the epidemic, Huang Mouyang had been studying in the UK. Due to the pandemic, he returned to China temporarily.

It appears that Huang Mouyang may not have wanted to stay with his parents and wished to go abroad again. However, Huang Mouyang’s parents disagreed due to safety considerations, and he killed them during an argument and fled to Cambodia.

The man was place on Flight CZ8314 (Phnom Penh to Guangzhou) at 12:05 to return to the country of origin to continue legal proceedings, and could face a death sentence, if convicted. (Via NKD)