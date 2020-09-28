Sihanoukville: What a jar! Authorities arrested a suspect who hid artifacts found from the seabed off Sihanoukville at 9 pm on 27.09.2020.

The Sihanoukville Provincial Armed Forces coordinated the procedure by Mr. Huot Vichet, Deputy Prosecutor Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court and Mr. But Bopha, Director of the Provincial Department of Culture and Fine Arts, to arrest a suspect who hid old ceramics found from the seabed (*probably from an old shipwreck) at Perroyal in Group 31, Village 3, Sangkat No. 3.

The suspect was named Le Wang Huon, male, 42 years old, Vietnamese. 281 small and large jugs/pots were seized. The sspect and exhibits are currently being kept at the Sihanoukville Provincial Military Command for further proceedings. KPSBN

*In reply to pedants who have been in touch saying that these were ‘salvaged’ rather than ‘looted’, the THE PROTECTION OF CULTURAL HERITAGE law (1996) is quite clear:

Article 4:

For the purposes of this law, cultural property is considered to be any work produced by human agency and any natural phenomenon of a scientific, historic, artistic or religious nature which bears witness to a certain stage in the development of a civilization or of the natural world and whose protection is in the public interest.

Article 40

No one may carry out excavations or surveys, on land or under water, for the purpose of bringing to light cultural property likely to be of relevance to the study of prehistory, history, archaeology, ethnology, paleontology or other branches of science dealing with the past or of human sciences in general, without the prior authorization of the competent authority.