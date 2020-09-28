Preah Sihanouk Province: Police in Preah Sihanouk Province cracked down on a Chinese kidnapping and extortion gang at 10 pm on September 23, 2020. They detained 4 suspects and rescued a Chinese victim.

The four suspects are: YANG JINHUI, male, 40 years old, a money changer, staying at Pailimin Village Hotel 4 Sangkats, 4 cities, Preah Sihanouk province. HUANG QIAN BIN, 35 years old, a hairdresser staying at Jinghua Hotel, Village 4, Sangkat 4, Preah Siha Province. WU ZHI GUAN, 41 years old, unknown occupation, no passport,, staying at Jinghao Hotel, Village 4, Sangkat 4 and WU MING SHANG, 38 years old, unknown occupation, no passport, staying at Jinghao Hotel, Village 4, Sangkat 4.

The victim was named GUO SONG, male, 44 years old, a Chinese a construction contractor, residing in Village 4, Sangkat 4.

According to the authorities, a Chinese man called to report to the police that one of his friends, a Chinese man has been taken by a group of suspects.

Immediately after receiving this information, police began to conduct a thorough search in cooperation. It was not until 10:45 pm on the same day that a group of suspects and the victim were traced to Jinghao Hotel located in Group 18, Village 4, Sangkat 4. As a result, the police rescued one victim and arrested seven Chinese suspects (one female).

But after bringing all the suspects to be interrogated and researched, it was found that there were only four suspects involved in the crime and three people were allowed to return by the Prosecutor of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office. The other four, along with evidence will be sent to the provincial court to deal with the procedure. KOHSANTEPHEAP