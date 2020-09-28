Sihanoukville: Some low-lying areas in Sihanoukville and in front of Veal Renh Market, Prey Nup District are flooded due to heavy rains in Preah Sihanouk Province.

The rain started from midnight on September 27, 2020 until 12 noon, and then began again, flooding some low-lying areas in Sihanoukville and in front of Veal Renh Market in Prey Nob district.

These areas are prone to flooding, however, the current situation is not serious.

The extent of the impact or other hazards has not yet been reported by local authorities. On Sunday morning, September 27, 2020, HE Kouch Chamroeun, Governor of Preah Sihanouk Province, and relevant officials inspected the actual situation of flooded areas in Sihanoukville to solve the challenges and HE Governor ordered the Department of Management units to open the waterways to relieve the flood. Source: Information Department of Preah Sihanouk Province.