Kampong Chhnang Province: A Banteay Longvek military officer drowned after riding a motorcycle after thieves on a stolen motorbike. During the pursuit in heavy rain, he fell into a ditch and died.

The incident occurred at 4:30 pm on September 27, 2020 in Kampong Tralach commune, Kampong Tralach district, Kampong Chhnang province.

Sources at the scene said that prior to the incident, two suspects, a man and a woman, had stolen a motorbike from a villager in Kampong Tralach commune. After the theft, the locals shouted for help to catch the two thieves. Seeing this, the military officer named Say Visal chased the two thieves on a motorbike while it was raining heavily. The motorbike fell into a ditch and the soldier drowned.

The male suspect jumped into a lake and hid for around an hour until the people caught him. The woman was also captured and handed over to police. NKD/POST