Kampong Chhnang Province: Three male passengers were beaten over the head by a bus driver, causing injuries after the bus driver did not aacept 15,000 riel banknotes.

The incident occurred at 11:30 on September 26, 2020, at Trapeang Por village, Pong commune, Rolea Bier district, Kampong Chhnang province.

Sources from the victims’ friends who accompanied them said that before the incident, they called a bus from Phnom Penh on National Road 5 in Kampong Chhnang to travel to Trapeang Po village, Pong Ror commune, Rolea Bier district. The price was 5,000 Riels per person.

When they reached the destination, one of the three men handed over a 15,000 riel note, but the bus driver refused to accept it, saying it was Vietnamese currency. So they handed over 20,000 riel, which the bus driver agreed to take and returned 5,000 riel change. After taking the money bus driver kept saying the same thing over and over again to his colleague, accusing it of being foreign money.

Because the words of the bus driver were rude, the three passengers became angry and retaliated, causing the bus drivers to pull over and hit them with a metal bar. The three passengers suffered head injuries and were taken to the hospital. The bus driver suddenly drove away from the scene until Boribo district, then the police stopped the bus. NKD