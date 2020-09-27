Phnom Penh: A man was shot by a neighbor, causing sudden death in front of his house at more than 10 pm on August 26, 2020, next to Tuol Kork School in Boeung Kak Ty 2, Khan Toul Kork.

According to the victim’s wife, before the incident, her husband was drinking with his friends in front of the house, and about 10 o’clock at night she heard her husband arguing with a man who was known as a neighbor next to her house. Suddenly her husband was lying dead i a pool of blood on the street and the assailant escaped.

UPDATE: The prime suspect in the case has been named as a police officer called Ly Thari.



Authorities then took the victim’s relatives to the Boeung Kak II Administrative Police Station for questioning. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The victim, Sok Soken, in his 30’s and worked as a barber at the scene. He had four daughters aged 11 years old, 9 years old, 5 years old, and 1 year old.

After the incident, the police arrived at the scene and began investigating the murder. FAST NEWS