Siem Reap; Hunt For Missing Hungarian With Suspected COVID-19

Phnom Penh: On the morning of September 26, 2020, the Ministry of Health issued a statement confirming a new positive case of COVID-19 virus in a Hungarian man in Siem Reap who is fleeing from his residence.

According to an earlier press release, the man was a 70-year-old Hungarian man living in Krous village, Svay Dangkum commune, Siem Reap city, Siem Reap province. The man was tested, and confirmation tests are currently being performed at Pasteur, according to the Ministry.

Any one who knows the location of Dr. Istvan Zelnik must contact authorities immediately!

UPDATE: It appears that Dr. Zelnik is an antiquities expert and collector of SEA artifacts, previously opening a museum in Budapest.

UPDATE: He was found: https://cne.wtf/2020/09/26/hungarian-man-found-in-siem-reap/

