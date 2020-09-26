Phnom Penh: Representatives of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the morning of September 26, 2020 completed the investigation into the case of storage and transport Illegal drug trafficking and trafficking involving three Russian and Ukrainian suspects. After the investigation, the prosecution formally charged the three suspects and sent them to the investigating judge to decide. The suspects were remanded in custody.

On the afternoon of September 24, 2020, police sent two Russians and a Ukrainian to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in a case of storing, transporting and trafficking about 20 kilograms of drugs in Kingdom of Cambodia. At the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, the suspects were identified as 1. EVGENY KARAS, male 2. DMITRIY KARAS, male (2 Russian nationals) ) And 3. BONDARENKO KARAS, female, with Ukrainian nationality.

Sources said that the three suspects were investigated by the Internal Security Police, leading to the crackdown, and arrested on September 21, 2020.

According to the source, the suspects stored and packed a large amount of drugs to send from Cambodia to the United Kingdom and Greece, but undercover investigation led to the arrest of three suspects and more than 20 kilograms of drugs.

However, the authorities did not provide any official information regarding the large-scale drug crackdown, the arrests were unofficial information obtained at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court (*but a Ukrainian was mentioned in this REPORT).

