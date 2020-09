Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 11:26 a.m. on September 26, 2020, there was another fire at N8 nightclub/restaurant in Sangkat Tuot Svay Prey II, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh. At the moment, the authorities are intervening with several fire trucks to put out the fire.

The exact cause of the fire at the club is still unknown.

The same location was on fire just 3 days ago on September 23, when a blaze broke out on the roof.