Siem Reap: According to preliminary information from the Siem Reap provincial authorities, a 70-year-old Hungarian man suspected of contracting COVID-19 has been found in Siem Reap.

The man, who was traveling from France via South Korea, arrived in Cambodia on September 13, 2020, and his test results at the time were negative for the coronavirus. He was then isolated at his residence in Siem Reap until September 25, 2020. A re-examination showed suspicious results and his specimen was sent (arrived at around 11:00 pm on September 25, 2020) for analysis at the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge, Phnom Penh. The test will be done on the morning of September 26, 2020, and the results are expected to be available in the evening.

While waiting for the analysis from the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge, Phnom Penh, the Siem Reap Provincial Health Department could not contact the man, and warned he had escaped from his place above and disappeared. KBN

*More details expected later