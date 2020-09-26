Kandal Province: An unidentified suspect threw a bomb at the house of a woman, causing an explosion, but fortunately no one was injured. This case happened on September 26, 2020 at 2:10 AM in Prek Ta Chor village, Svay Proteal commune, Saang district, Kandal province.



According to Saang district police, the victim was Khem Heng, a 69-year-old Cambodian farmer living in Prek Ta Chor village, Svay Proteal commune, Saang district, Kandal province. The suspect is an unidentified male, about 30 years old.

A safety lever, which appears to be from a grenade (*maybe an M26), and shrapnel was recovered from the scene.



The same source said that on the day of the incident, a man, about 30 years old, driving a motorcycle, threw the bomb into the victim’s house in front of the kitchen door, causing it to explode, causing the house. Damage was done to the kitchen door and the porch, but fortunately no one was injured.

After the action, the suspect drove the motorcycle away and escaped.

Saang District Police Inspectorate cooperated with Svay Proteal Administrative Police Force to come down to the scene to investigate and identify the suspect and follow the legal procedures. NKD