Pailin: The body of a missing woman who drowned in a border stream has been found after almost a week .

The body of the woman who crossed the border from illegally from Thailand with her family, and was swept away in a river after a storm was found at 12:10 pm on September 26, 2020, in Ochheukrom, about 5 kilometers from the scene.

According to the police, the body of the victim was found after searching for several days and was found in an orange plantation in Ochheukrom village, Stung Karch commune, Sala Krao district, Pailin province.

After a forensic examination the body was handed over the body to the family for a traditional ceremony. KPSBN