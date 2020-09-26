Kampot: According to the Kampot Provincial Police, on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 4:30 AM, specialized forces cracked down on trafficking and distribution of drugs in Kampong Bay South Village, Sangkat Kampong Bay, Kampot City.

Two suspects were detained, and police confiscated 6 packs of drugs (4 big packs) and 1 pack of dried marijuana.

MARK ROBERT COUTELAS, an Australian, male living in the above mentioned village and Tok Chany, female, 35 years old, from Chenda Mlou Village, Veal Chas Commune, Oudong District, Kampong Speu Province were taken for questioning. POST NEWS

*Coutelas, 60, was jailed in Sihanoukville in 2017, and previously in Thailand on methamphetamine charges.

He was once the face of Schweppes SOLO drink in Australia.