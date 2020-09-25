Phnom Penh: A suspect stole a motorcycle at 6 pm on September 24, 2020 from behind the Bayon TV station Stung Meanchey, Sangkat Stung Meanchey 1, Khan Meanchey and made an escape. When he reached the road along the Stung Meanchey canal, he was spotted by security guards, but he refused to stop.

According to sources at the scene, the security guards first found the suspect on a motorcycle entering the construction site and looking for a way out, then the security guard asked him to stop. Then drive the motorcycle into the sewer canal. The suspect then fled, leaving the motorbike in the water. NKD