Phnom Penh: According to police sources, a suspect was arrested on the night of September 24 in Sen Sok district for murdering a Chinese man and disposing of the corpse.

The suspect, an employee of the victim, stabbed his boss to death and put the corpse in a suitcase and dumped it near Pich Nil waterfall in Kampong Speu province. Neither the victim or suspect have been formally identified.

The body was found on September 23, 2020, along National Road 4 between km 104 and 105 in Village 6, Treng Trayeung Commune, Phnom Sruoch District, Kampong Speu Province. .

Police are questioning the unnamed killer at the Ministry of Interior. The suspect admitted that he owed money and robbed and killed his boss to pay off creditors. More details will be released later. AREY

UPDATE: The suspect has been named as Wu Hong, 48, a Chinese national, an employee of Bai Lirun Investment Cambodia Co., LTD. The victim was Zhnag (*Zhang) Bing, a 45-year-old Chinese man who owned Bai Lirun

On the morning of September 25, 2020, the Criminal Police Department, in cooperation with the Technical and Scientific Police Department, Kampong Speu Provincial Police searched a house in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh, found blood stains on the walls, ceilings and confiscated some related evidence.

The suspect confessed that at 11 noon on September 22, 2020, he stabbed his boss five times in the throat with a machete, because of anger at the way the victim always scolded him.

After the murder, he packed the body in a black suitcase and drove a Hyundai truck, dropping the corpse on National Road 4, past Yeay Mao (Phnom Pich Nil) and drove back to Phnom Penh before the police arrested him. KOHSANTEPHEAP