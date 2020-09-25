Kandal Province: A man saw a 25-seat bus parked on the side of the road with the keys inside and decided to take it for a drive. Neighbors chased after him until he was caught and handed over to the authorities.

This case happened on September 25 , 2020 at 8:15 in the morning at Vihear Sour Tbong village, Vihear Sour commune, Khsach Kandal district, Kandal province.



Khsach Kandal District Police Officer said that the suspect arrested was named Bo Penh, male, 33 years old, residing in Andong Trom Village, Chamna Commune, Leu Stong district, Kampong Thom province.

The bus owner is Prum Sok Yoeun, male, 58 years old.



The same source said that on September 25, 2020 at 8:00 AM, the victim drove his bus and parked up on National Road 8 in front of the house of a man named Heng Thorn without removing the car keys. The victim went to sit and drink coffee in the house of Heng Thorn. At 8.15 the suspect came along and saw the keys inside and drove the bus down Road 8. heading east. Fellow coffee drinkers saw this, and gave chase, finally stopping the bus and apprehending the thief. NKD