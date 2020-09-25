Banteay Meanchey Province: According to reports, a case of intentional violence occurred at 1:30 AM On September 24, 2020, caused by a drunken man who walked into Wat Tung Skor, and attacked monks. The suspect also used an arrow/spear type thing to shoot a monk in the chest, causing serious injuries. The monk was sent to Mongkul Borey Hospital.

According to the report, the suspect was Phim Veasna, a 36-year-old man living in Ponley village, Ponley commune, Phnom Srok district, Banteay Meanchey province. The victim was a 39-year-old monk named Chamroeun, lived in Ponle Chey pagoda.

The same source said that before the incident, the suspect had been drinking alcohol all day in the village next to the pagoda. Late at night, he walked into Ponlea Chey pagoda and climbed on the big pavilion, grabbed a stick and beat the wat drum, surprising all the monks.

The same source said that seeing this, the monks in the pagoda chased the suspect, so the suspect fired a shot with his homemade bow/spear-gun device, hitting the victim in the chest.

Immediately after receiving the information, the Phnom Srok District Inspectorate, in cooperation with the Ponley Administration Post, went down to the scene, and at 4 am on September 24, the man was arrested and taken for questioning. After questioning, the suspect was charged with intentional violence against a monk and will be taken to court. KOHSANTEPHEAP