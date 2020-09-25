Phnom Penh: An 18-year-old girl was drugged with sedatives and robbed by a man on September 24, 2020 in front of a ho on Street 151, Boeung Village, Sangkat Ponhea Pon, Khan Prek Pnov. The complaints were investigated by the authorities until the suspect was arrested and dealt with according to the law.

According to the local police, the suspect was Hang Luy Chong, a 44-year-old Chinese man with an unspecified occupation, living in a rented house around Phnom Penh International Airport, Po Sen Chey District.

$ 50 and 350,000 Riel were returned to the victim. A gray backpack, Oppo mobile phone and black Suzuki Viva motorcycle were also recovered. NOKORTHOM