Sihanoukville: Sihanouk Provincial Gendarmerie Forces investigating a kidnaping case arrested 2 suspects and rescued the victim on the afternoon of 24 September 2020.

The two suspects arrested were WAING AI MING, male, 48 years old, a Chinese national working as an internet company marketer, and Touch Samnang, 39 years old, a Cambodian living in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The victim is CAI CHANGCHUN, male, 30 years old, was a Chinese casino workerliving in Village 01, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville Province.

The operation centered on the Golden Sand International Casino located in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province. Inquiries are ongoing. AREY