Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese & Cambodian Arrested For Kidnaping

cne36 Views 0 Comments ,

Sihanoukville: Sihanouk Provincial Gendarmerie Forces investigating a kidnaping case arrested 2 suspects and rescued the victim on the afternoon of 24 September 2020.

The two suspects arrested were WAING AI MING, male, 48 years old, a Chinese national working as an internet company marketer, and Touch Samnang, 39 years old, a Cambodian living in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The victim is CAI CHANGCHUN, male, 30 years old, was a Chinese casino workerliving in Village 01, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville Province.

The operation centered on the Golden Sand International Casino located in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province. Inquiries are ongoing. AREY

You May Also Like

Arrests In Siem Reap Street Murder Case

cne0

Crafty Kep Crab Sellers Caught Selling Underweight

cne0

Another Chinese Fall In Sihanoukville

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *